Minister of Agriculture on Harvesting seasons: farmers are fully responsible

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture raised the alert level with the beginning of the harvest season.

A press release of Minister Muhammad Karim al-Khafaji, conveyed by the Ministry's spokesperson, Hamid al-Nayef, urged the farmers to err the side of caution by equipping their harvesters with firefighting and safety equipment.

Al-Khafaji asserted the need for following up the harvesting operations, calling on the farmers to exhibit full responsibility and cooperate with the Civil Defense teams in the governorates.

The Minister appealed to the security forces to take the necessary measures to preserve the security of the farmers and prevent unexpected security breaches that might inflict fields in remote areas.

The statement called on the relevant parties to maintain high alert levels to avoid repeating the previous years' scenarios to maintain food security and protect the Agricultural products.