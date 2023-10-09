Middle East stock markets react to escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Shafaq News/ Gulf stock markets experienced sharp declines on Monday amid growing concerns of a broader conflict in the Middle East following intensified clashes between Palestinian Hamas militants and Israel.
In Dubai, the benchmark index plummeted by 2.6 percent, marking the most significant drop since June of the previous year. Emaar Properties shares fell by 4.4 percent, and shares of Emaar Development Company experienced a five percent decline. Emirates NBD Bank shares dropped by 1.9 percent, and Dubai Islamic Bank faced a 3.3 percent decrease.
Abu Dhabi saw its benchmark index decline for the fourth consecutive session, closing 1.3 percent at its lowest since May. ADNOC Distribution lost 3.8 percent, and ADNOC Logistics and Distribution faced a 1.9 percent decrease. First Abu Dhabi Bank shares fell by 1.2 percent, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank shares dipped by 2 percent.
The Qatari index also experienced its fourth consecutive decline, closing down 1.7 percent. All stocks declined, with Qatar National Bank falling by 2.6 percent and Qatar Islamic Bank experiencing a 1.7 percent decrease.
In Saudi Arabia, the market showed a minor recovery from the previous session's losses, closing 0.2 percent lower after a significant 1.6 percent drop in the last session – the largest decline in ten months. The National Bank of Saudi Arabia fell by 2.2 percent, and shares of the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) faced a 1.8 percent decrease. Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company shares rose by 1.5 percent, and shares of Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic bank in assets, increased by 1.2 percent.
The leading stock index in Egypt recovered slightly from the previous session's losses, rising by 0.3 percent. The finance and communications sectors supported the gains, with Commercial International Bank experiencing a 1.7 percent rise and Telecom Egypt shares increasing by 2.2 percent.