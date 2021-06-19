Kurdistan's PM endorses the CBI endeavors to reorganize the banking sector in the Region

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-19T15:16:21+0000

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, hosted earlier today, Saturday, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb, in the capital of the Region, Erbil. The meeting, according to a readout issued by the Region's cabinet, discussed ways to bolster the cooperation and coordination between the CBI and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to reorganize the banking sector and combat money-laundering and terrorism financing. CBI's Governor shed light on a set of measures to enhance the framework of the banking sector in the Region, including regulating and licensing the exchange companies and banks affiliated with the KRG, according to the statement. The readout said that a group of committees will proceed to execute the missions devised by the Federal Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and the CBI Governor, Mustafa Ghaleb. PM Barzani reiterated his government's willingness to cooperate and coordinate with the CBI, stressing that reorganizing the banking sector firmly underpins the Region's economic infrastructure, consolidates the investment process, and uphold the trust of international banks and financial institutes. For his side, CBI's Governor laid emphasis on the active monitoring and supervisory role of the Bank to harness the banking sector under the laws in force.

