Kurdistan oil: Export resumption imminent

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan region.

In an official statement, the ministry confirmed that exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port will resume under mechanisms outlined in the federal budget law and its amendments, while adhering to Iraq’s OPEC production quota. “We have completed the necessary procedures to restart exports from the Kurdistan region through Ceyhan in accordance with the agreed framework,” the statement read.

The ministry also called on Kurdistan’s authorities to transfer crude from active fields to the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) to facilitate exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline. “We urge the regional authorities to deliver the produced quantities in line with signed contracts to ensure smooth operations,” it added.

