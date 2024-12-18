Kurdistan Region issues 179 investment licenses, creates over 12,000 jobs in 2024

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region has witnessed a surge in investment activity in 2024, with 179 licenses issued and over 12,000 job opportunities created, the Chairman of the Investment Board, Mohammed Shukri, announced on Wednesday.

During a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent, Shukri highlighted that Erbil led the region with 71 licensed projects worth over $3.4 billion, spanning 8,804 dunams. “Additionally, 49 new factories were inaugurated this year, as the licensing process became faster and more efficient.”

The authority had earlier described 2023 as an "ideal year for investment," with 151 licenses issued and nearly 10,000 jobs created.