"Key supporter of the Iraq war": Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman dies at 82

Shafaq News / Former U.S. Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2000, Joe Lieberman, passed away (Wednesday night) at the age of 82 in New York after complications from a fall at his home, according to his family.

His family stated, "His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him when he passed."

Lieberman was the Democratic Party's vice presidential nominee in the 2000 elections, which Republican George W. Bush won against Democrat Al Gore.

He failed in his attempt to secure the Democratic Party's nomination for the presidency in 2004 due to his support for the Iraq War.

Lieberman was elected to the U.S. Senate for the first time in 1988 and lost in the Democratic primary in 2006 but retained his seat by winning the general election as an independent candidate.

He endorsed Republican Senator John McCain for the presidency in a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2008.

However, he later endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 in the presidential race, both from the Democratic Party.

Lieberman retired from the Senate in 2013 after four six-year terms.