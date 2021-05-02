Karbala's refinery is 90% complete, Ministry of Oil says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said that construction of the Karbala oil refinery has reached its final stages, indicating that it will add 200 Megawatts to the governorate's power grid this summer.

The Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, said in a press release today, Sunday, "the refinery represents an additive value to the refining sector in terms of quality and standards. It will cover more than 90 percent of the domestic demand on oil derivatives after operating some other projects the Ministry is implementing within the same framework of this project."

The Minister instructed the administration of the refinery to expedite the required technical procedures to "supplement the power grid of the governorate with a power supply to 200 Megawatts by summer."

Abdul-Jabbar said that the refinery contains 35 production and operation units, including an FCC unit and a Naphtha Polycarbonate unit (90 and 95 Octa), and 44 depots.

The Ministry's undersecretary of Refineries, Hamed Younes, said, "the Minister asserted the need to establish a schedule to train the domestic human power that will operate the technical and producing units," indicating, "more than 90% of the project has been completed."

"The operations will begin in the first quarter of the next year according to the schedule," Younes said.