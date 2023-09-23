Karbala refinery achieves total production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Undersecretary for Refining Affairs, Hamid Younis, revealed on Saturday that the Karbala refinery had successfully increased its production capacity to 140,000 barrels per day. This achievement was marked by the operation of several complementary production units, which have now reached their design capacity.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Oil, Younis emphasized the Ministry's commitment to carrying out the directives of Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani and the government program, which aimed at optimizing the refinery's operational capacity to its full potential of 140,000 barrels per day. He also confirmed that the refinery is now operating at 100% of its production capacity following the successful operation of the FCC (Fluid Catalytic Cracking) unit in coordination with contracting companies.

Notably, the FCC unit at the Karbala refinery is the first of its kind in Iraq capable of producing gasoline (petrol) with a 96 RON.

Younis emphasized the critical role of the Karbala refinery in satisfying domestic consumption, underscoring its importance in enhancing the country's energy security and self-reliance.