Shafaq News- Tokyo/ Baghdad

Japan's exports to Iraq surged 56.6% in the third quarter of 2026, reaching nearly $130 million, an increase of about $47 million from the previous quarter, data from Japan's Finance Ministry showed on Thursday.

Passenger cars and vehicles designed to carry fewer than 10 people accounted for the largest share of exports, totaling around $50 million between July and September, slightly below the $51 million recorded in the second quarter.

Seamless iron and steel pipes and tubes ranked second, with exports valued at around $21 million. Rubber tires followed at $9.8 million, while vehicles designed to transport goods accounted for approximately $6.3 million.