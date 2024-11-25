Japan expresses interest in supporting Iraq’s automotive and machinery industries

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, on the occasion of the conclusion of his tenure.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani expressed his gratitude to the ambassador, commending his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, which have seen cooperation in various fields. He emphasized “the contribution of Japanese companies in implementing several significant projects, reflecting Iraq’s policy of achieving economic integration and openness to regional and international partners.”

Al-Sudani also discussed developments in Gaza and Lebanon, condemning Israel's continued aggression and reaffirming “Iraq’s support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, its rejection of war and expanded conflict, and its commitment to achieving peace in the region.”

In turn, Matsumoto thanked the PM for Iraq's balanced foreign policy, which contributes to regional stability, and reiterated Japan's interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador further underscored progress, including “the completion of the Karbala Refinery with its full operational capacity, the water plant in Samawa,” and the interest of Japanese companies in “expanding collaboration and entering the Iraqi market in sectors such as automotive manufacturing and industrial machinery production.”