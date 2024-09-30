Israeli airstrikes hit various locations in Lebanon and Syria, causing casualties

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations across Lebanon and Syria on Monday, resulting in numerous casualties, according to media reports.

In Lebanon

Israeli forces continued their attacks on various parts of Lebanon, launching intense airstrikes early Monday morning. The strikes hit the Hermel area in eastern Beqaa, the town of Ghazieh in southern Saida, and the towns of Abba, Arzoun, and Shhour in southern Lebanon.

The airstrike on Hermel resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to 20 others.

Additionally, an Israeli strike on the civil defense center of the Islamic Health Authority in the town of Sohmor in western Beqaa caused further casualties.

Medical sources reported that 109 people were killed and 364 others injured in the past 24 hours due to Israeli airstrikes. However, Lebanon's Health Ministry announced that Israeli air raids have killed 105 people in the last 24 hours. The ministry also reported that more than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and over 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks of intense fighting.

In Syria

Israel attacked the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing between Syria and Lebanon. No casualties were reported.

On Sunday night, an Israeli drone strike targeted a villa used by the Fourth Division near the town of Yaafour in the Damascus countryside. No information on human casualties was reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the villa was frequented by leaders of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Observatory also reported that warning messages were sent to Maher al-Assad, cautioning that any transfer of weapons from the Fourth Division's stockpile to Lebanon would be targeted by Israeli strikes.