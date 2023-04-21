Iraqis celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with timeless customs and traditional delicacies

Shafaq News / Iraqis, particularly the residents of the capital city of Baghdad, welcomed the first day of Eid Al-Fitr with steadfast traditions, including Eid prayer and visiting graves, followed by a special morning breakfast.

The Iraqis and the residents of the Kurdistan Region celebrate the first day of Eid Al-Fitr today, while the country's Shia clerics announced that Eid will be tomorrow, Saturday.

In Baghdad, worshippers headed to the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Kilani and Abu Hanifa Al-Nu'man to perform Eid prayer at dawn. Afterwards, families visited the Karkh cemetery to pay their respects to their deceased relatives, a tradition among Iraqis on the first day of Eid.

The celebration of Eid is not complete without the traditional breakfast, and the Al-Sadr market was filled with families gathering to enjoy the traditional Eid meal, including the dishes of Kahi and Qaimar, which have become constants during the festive season for Iraqis.