Iraqi prime minister chairs meeting to monitor electricity projects, grid development

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday chaired a meeting dedicated to reviewing electricity projects and developing the power grid for the 2023 budget.

A press release by al-Sudani's bureau said that the meeting discussed administrative and financing hurdles to the optimal execution of the 2023 budget and development projects.

The meeting, according to the press release, reviewed the roadmap of the projects that have reached advanced stages and tracking the progress of relevant private sector projects.

Prime Minister al-Sudani laid emphasis on revolutionizing the energy production and distribution sectors via prompt modernization and constant maintenance without undermining the services provided to the citizens.