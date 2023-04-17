Iraqi premier, lawmakers discuss enhancing oil and gas Industry

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday met with the head and members of the parliamentary Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee for talks on strengthening coordination between the executive and legislative authorities in a bid to achieve the government's program objectives and priorities.

In a statement issued by the prime minister's media office, the meeting emphasized the development of the oil industry and the organization of export operations, particularly after the provisional agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) regarding the export of oil from the northern fields, which sets the stage for the enactment of a unified oil and gas law.

During the meeting, al-Sudani highlighted the government's focus on the energy sector and its plans to develop the oil industry, which have saw light via investments in associated gas and the pursuit of Iraq's entry into international gas markets.

The premier attached importance to the investment in the petrochemical industry, which will play a significant role in the country's economic future, in addition to developing the oil extraction and production sectors.

Al-Sudani highlighted his cabinet's continuous efforts to find promising investment opportunities in the oil sector in order to increase its revenues and ultimately achieve the country's best interests, according to the statement.

"The government is committed to advancing the oil and gas sector, as it remains a crucial component of Iraq's economic development," he said.