Iraqi oil exports to U.S. surpass KSA's for 2nd consecutive week

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the United States have outpaced Saudi Arabian exports for the second consecutive week. The revelation underscores a significant shift in the global energy landscape.

According to a tabulation published by the administration, "The average American crude oil imports from nine principal nations during the preceding week amounted to 6.0 million barrels per day, marking an upsurge of 47 million barrels per day from the previous week's 5.953 million barrels per day."

Furthermore, the agency noted that Iraqi oil exports to the United States attained a rate of 283,000 barrels per day during the last week, overtaking Saudi Arabia's exports to the U.S. for the second consecutive week. Saudi exports amounted to an average of 221,000 barrels per day.

Elaborating on the distribution of oil revenues, the agency highlighted that the foremost contributors to American oil revenues during the past week were Canada with an average of 3.832 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico with an average of 780,000 barrels per day. Subsequent revenue generators included Colombia with a rate of 290,000 barrels per day, and Saudi Arabia with a rate of 221,000 barrels per day.

According to the administration, "U.S. crude oil imports from Brazil stood at 198,000 barrels per day, while imports from Ecuador averaged 192,000 barrels per day. Nigerian imports accounted for 89,000 barrels per day, Libyan imports at 85,000 barrels per day, while no quantities were imported from Russia."