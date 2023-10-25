Iraqi oil exports surpassed $9 billion last September

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday the total oil exports and revenues generated for the month of September, surpassing an impressive milestone of 9 billion U.S. dollars.
According to the final statistics released by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO), the quantity of crude oil exports for the month stood at 103,143,199 barrels, yielding revenues of 9,422,410,000 dollars.
The statistics indicated that the total exported quantities of crude oil for September from oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 102,220,441 barrels, while exports from the Qayyarah field reached 473,335 barrels. Additionally, exports to Jordan amounted to 449,423 barrels.
The report also revealed that the average price per barrel reached 91.353 dollars, contributing significantly to the overall revenue generated. The Ministry of Oil emphasized that these exported quantities were loaded by 37 international companies of various nationalities. These exports were facilitated through the ports of Basra, Khor Al Zubair, Al Awamat al-Uhadiyah, the modern Kirkuk warehouse via tankers, and from the Qayyarah field.