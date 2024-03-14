Iraqi lawmakers to discuss monetary policies, banking system with CBI

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliamentary Finance Committee met with the Central Bank of Iraq on Thursday to discuss monetary policy, the banking system, and ways to increase the value of the Iraqi dinar.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Finance Committee and was chaired by Atwan al-Atwani. Central Bank Governor Ali al-Alaq also attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks, al-Atwani laid emphasis on monitoring the economic and monetary policies in the country and "finding appropriate solutions to the obstacles facing the work of the Central Bank."

The Finance Committee also expressed hope for coordination with the Central Bank to increase the value of the Iraqi dinar, control the market in order to alleviate the burden on citizens, and address the deficit.

For his part, the Governor of the Central Bank said that establishing basic rules is vital for monitoring the transfer process and analyzing transaction movements.

The statement added that the committee discussed with the Governor of the Central Bank the international standards, the future plans to improve the reality of banks, the possibility of expanding relations with international banks, drawing the structure of banks, and moving towards the electronic payment process, in addition to the possibility of amending the Central Bank Law.