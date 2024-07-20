Iraqi lawmakers push for electricity minister's inquiry

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi lawmaker is leading a parliamentary bid to question Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhel regarding the nation's worsening power crisis.

Basem al-Ghrabi, a member of the Istiqlal Alliance, told Shafaq News Agency that over 30 lawmakers have signed on to the effort, with more signatures being sought.

"A comprehensive file on the Electricity Ministry has been compiled," al-Ghrabi said, emphasizing the severity of the situation. "The deteriorating state of electricity necessitates the minister's interrogation in parliament."

Prepared questions will be presented to Fadhel, and the interrogation date will be set after the request reaches the parliament's presidium.

Recent weeks have seen a rise in protests across Iraq, particularly in central and southern provinces, fueled by the worsening power situation. With scorching temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius in many areas, these demonstrations have also resulted in road closures.

Iraq is the second-largest oil producer in the OPEC cartel, but despite having immense oil and gas reserves, it remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs. Neighboring Iran continues to supply nearly a third of its power requirements.

Many households have just a few hours of mains electricity per day, and those who can afford it use private generators to keep fridges and air conditioners running.

Anger over corruption, unemployment, and blackouts helped to fuel deadly protests from late 2019 to mid-2020.

The protests morphed into an unprecedented anti-government movement, mostly across southern Iraq and in Baghdad, before a security crackdown killed more than 600 people.