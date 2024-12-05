Iraqi fuel oil exports to UAE’s Fujairah surge in December

Shafaq News/ Iraqi fuel oil exports to the UAE's Port of Fujairah have recorded an upward trend in December, according to data from the Central Bank of Iraq's Statistics and Research Department.

The data revealed that Iraq continued to send an average of 169,000 bpd (barrel per day) so far in December, compared to 139,000 bpd in November.

Furthermore, Iraq’s Basra refinery has shut down one of its four crude processing units due to high levels of fuel oil inventories, Commodity Insights reported on December 3, citing market sources.