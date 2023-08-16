Iraqi former oil minister's asset freeze raises questions on Lebanon fuel supply

Shafaq News / The recent announcement by Iraqi authorities regarding the freezing of assets belonging to former Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar due to corruption allegations has prompted various inquiries about its potential link to the fuel supply file to Lebanon.

Abdul Jabbar oversaw the provision of Iraqi fuel to Lebanon in the past, raising speculation as to whether this matter is part of the corruption charges leveled against him.

Amin Nasser, Director of the Iraqi Media Network in Beirut, commented on this matter, stating, "There are no specific corruption cases associated with Abdul Jabbar that led to the freezing of his assets; there are multiple cases, and he is currently out of sight." Nasser clarified that the Iraqi fuel supply file was not based on direct financial exchange between Iraq and Lebanon, but rather on an agreement for Iraq to provide fuel to Lebanon in exchange for specific services.

He further emphasized that "Lebanon has not paid a single cent for the fuel so far, nor has it provided any services in return."