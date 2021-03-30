Iraqi deputy speaker of Parliament receives the Chargé d’Affaires of the French Embassy

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Khalil Al-Haddad discussed, on Tuesday with Jean-Noël Bonnieu the Chargé d’Affaires of the French Embassy in Iraq, ways to expand the economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The Al-Haddad’s office issued a statement saying he discussed with the French Official developments on the political and security fronts and issues of mutual interests, as well as ways to expand the economic and cultural cooperation and the future of relations between the “two friendly countries.”

The second advisor in the embassy, Leila Marghad and Deputy Ala Talabani, the member of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee and head of the Iraqi-French Friendship Committee attended the meeting.

Al-Haddad called for reactivating agreements and memoranda of understanding to “strengthen and develop historical relations between the two countries on the basis of friendship and respect of sovereignty, and to benefit from the experience of French companies in the reconstruction and implementation of infrastructure projects in the field of energy and transportation."

On his part, Bonnieu expressed happiness to meet with the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

He confirmed that “the French government will continue supporting Iraq in reconstruction” expressing aspiration to increase cooperation and investment in different fields.