Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi crude prices rose on Wednesday alongside gains in global oil markets, according to oil price data, with most grades posting increases of varying size.

Basrah Heavy, one of Iraq's two main export grades, traded at $85.76 a barrel, up $1.53, or 1.82%. Basrah Medium rose to $89.06 a barrel, gaining $1.53, or 1.75%.

The two international benchmarks also advanced. Brent crude climbed to $99.38 a barrel, up $1.46, or 1.49%, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $94.35, gaining $1.32, or 1.42%.