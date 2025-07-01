Iraqi banks halt operations

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Tuesday, Iraqi banks suspended operations to conduct mid-year account reconciliation procedures, a banking source revealed.

The one-day closure, tied to semi-annual financial balancing requirements, temporarily halts customer services and transactions, the source told Shafaq News.

“Banks will resume operations on July 2,” the source stated, noting that pension payments scheduled for July 1 are expected to be processed then.