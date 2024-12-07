Iraqi and Kurdistan trade officials discuss strategies for industry development

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a delegation of key officials from the Kurdistan Region's Chambers of Commerce visited the Iraqi Industries Union in Baghdad to discuss enhancing the industrial sector in the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News' correspondent, the purpose of the visit was to discuss strategies for developing the industrial sector in Kurdistan Region and securing access to federal government privileges, similar to those available to other cities in Iraq.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in a series of meetings formed multiple committees—legal, technical, and financial—and held discussions with the Iraqi Industries Union. Several key topics related to the development of the industrial sector were addressed.