Iraqi PM signs groundbreaking agreement with IFC to transform Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani presided over a historic agreement signing ceremony with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Sunday morning, marking a pivotal moment in the redevelopment and revitalization of Baghdad International Airport.

The agreement, signed on the Iraqi side by the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority, encompasses a wide-ranging investment portfolio provided by IFC, covering the spectrum from expansion and financing to operations, maintenance, facility enhancement, safety measures, and service improvements at the international airport. This transformative initiative is set to bring the airport in line with global aviation standards, facilitated through collaboration with a specialized global company.

The Prime Minister stressed the significance of this agreement as part of a larger series of engagements with the private sector, outlining their instrumental role in advancing critical infrastructure projects across Iraq. This aligns with a broader economic vision stretching to 2030, aimed at fortifying the foundation for sustainable growth in the Iraqi economy.

Al Sudani further emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to the revitalization of Baghdad International Airport, recognizing its status as a cultural gateway representing Iraq and its people. This endeavor aligns within a comprehensive vision that encompasses all airports and prioritizes the diversification of transportation modes while fostering connectivity with regional and global partners.

The agreement also entails IFC, a prominent member of the World Bank Group, providing strategic consultancy to bolster the role of the private sector and foster its collaboration with the public sector in delivering essential public services, particularly in sectors facing future challenges.

It is noteworthy that IFC brings extensive expertise to the table, both regionally and globally, in airport rehabilitation. The organization has previously overseen the development and expansion of major airports in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Queen Alia International Airport in the Jordanian capital, Amman, solidifying its reputation as a leader in this field.