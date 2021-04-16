Iraqi MoF issues clarification on tax cuts

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance (MoF) issued a clarification on the official documents appended by the signature of Minister, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, which went viral on social media.

In a press release, the Ministry said today that the documents signed by Minister Allawi regarding tax cuts came in accordance with the provisions of Article 34, paragraph (c) of the Budget Law.

According to the statement, the proposed tax cuts do not include the lower classes, and the Council of Ministers has the power to annul it.