Iraqi government plans to impose 15% tax on social media content creators

Shafaq News/ Financial expert Nabil Al-Marsoumi revealed, on Monday, that the Iraqi government is considering imposing taxes on social media platforms in Iraq.

Al-Marsoumi explained to Shafaq News Agency that “the proposal aims to tax content creators, not regular users of social media, as part of an effort to increase non-oil revenues.” This move comes in response to the decline in oil prices and a drop in oil revenues. He noted that the tax rate would be 15% on the earnings of content creators, some of whom reportedly earn millions daily.

He added that the decision does not require parliamentary approval, as it falls under the authority of the Cabinet to expand the tax base. While still under review, it may be implemented at the beginning of next year, following several months of study and preparation.