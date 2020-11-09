Report

Iraqi Ministry of planning denies concluding any agreement with Egypt

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-09T18:58:00+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal al-Najm, denied on Monday that an agreement had been concluded with Egypt, stressing at the same time that the Iraqi-Chinese agreement is still in effect. 

Al-Najm said in an interview that there is no agreement with Egypt, but rather bilateral memoranda of understanding, adding, "We signed with Egypt 15 memoranda of understanding that were prepared by the previous government."

Regarding the Chinese agreement, the Iraqi Minister of Planning explained, "During the coming days, some measures will be taken to activate the terms of the Chinese agreement."

