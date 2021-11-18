Iraqi Ministry of oil stresses Iraq's need for more investments 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail stressed today the importance of attracting new investments, especially in projects that achieve sustainable development for Iraq and clean energy.

The minister's statement came during his participation in the ADIPEC exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

Ismail said that the oil sector needs more investments, financing and modern technology that supports the oil industry and clean energy, pointing to the need to provide the appropriate investment environment, in addition to concluding agreements with international companies.

"Our participation in this global forum, which brings together international companies and investors, is an opportunity to hold meetings and serious discussions. In fact, the oil and energy sector in Iraq is receiving great interest from everyone.

Iraq is participating in the ADIPEC Exhibition with a large delegation representing the extraction, refining, gas, and clean energy sectors, as well as a special pavilion representing the Iarqi Ministry of Oil and oil companies.