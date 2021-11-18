Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi Ministry of oil stresses Iraq's need for more investments 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-18T12:16:09+0000
Iraqi Ministry of oil stresses Iraq's need for more investments 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail stressed today the importance of attracting new investments, especially in projects that achieve sustainable development for Iraq and clean energy.

 The minister's statement came during his participation in the ADIPEC exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

 Ismail said that the oil sector needs more investments, financing and modern technology that supports the oil industry and clean energy, pointing to the need to provide the appropriate investment environment, in addition to concluding agreements with international companies. 

"Our participation in this global forum, which brings together international companies and investors, is an opportunity to hold meetings and serious discussions. In fact, the oil and energy sector in Iraq is receiving great interest from everyone.

 Iraq is participating in the ADIPEC Exhibition with a large delegation representing the extraction, refining, gas, and clean energy sectors, as well as a special pavilion representing the Iarqi Ministry of Oil and oil companies.

related

Lukoil plans to boost its oil production in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-21 10:47:05
Lukoil plans to boost its oil production in Iraq

Iraq to increase the production of three types of trucks

Date: 2020-09-06 12:03:46
Iraq to increase the production of three types of trucks

US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped, EIA said

Date: 2021-08-29 08:03:10
US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped, EIA said

Jordan floats a tender for transporting oil from Iraq

Date: 2021-05-06 13:08:17
Jordan floats a tender for transporting oil from Iraq

Iraq and Turkey: 20billion dollars of commercial exchange

Date: 2021-02-07 20:15:04
Iraq and Turkey: 20billion dollars of commercial exchange

Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Date: 2021-03-15 08:54:19
Iraq ranks the second in purchasing houses in Turkey

Iraq confirms its high" commitment to OPEC decisions

Date: 2020-08-02 09:51:49
Iraq confirms its high" commitment to OPEC decisions

Dhi Qar oil company engineers organize a sit up demanding regularisation

Date: 2021-01-13 06:32:55
Dhi Qar oil company engineers organize a sit up demanding regularisation