Iraqi Ministry of Oil: We seek to invest 200 mqm/day of gas from Dhi Qar fields

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced that it is seeking to invest 200 mqm/ day of gas from Dhi Qar fields by contracting with an international company.

The Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs, Karim Hattab, said in a statement, "The ministry has plans to maintain and develop products in the Al-Gharraf and Nasiriyah fields, and to optimize the investment of gas associated with oil operations at a rate of 200 mqm one million standard cubic feet per day."

Hattab added, "the fields of the governorate are promising, and the ministry is keen to provide a suitable work environment for national and foreign companies in order to achieve common goals."

He stressed, "the importance of expanding projects to develop oil fields and infrastructure and sustaining production," noting that the ministry has a plan to contract with an international company specializing in this field.

Earlier, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for extraction affairs had opened five hospitals in several districts of the governorate that were completed by the Dhi Qar Oil Company in support of the health sector in Dhi Qar.

The city of Nasiriyah includes non-invested oil fields such as the large Nasiriyah field, which is expected to produce 300 thousand barrels per day, and the Al-Gharraf field, whose production is estimated at 130 thousand barrels per day, as well as the Al-Rafidain field which is estimated to produce if operated around 110 thousand barrels per day.