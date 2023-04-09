Iraqi Dinar rises as Dollar declines in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar continued its decline on Sunday, closing the main stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at an exchange rate of 145,100 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the rates were 147,950 dinars per 100 dollars in the morning.

Our correspondent noted that the buying and selling rates in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad have decreased, with the selling rate at 146,000 Iraqi dinars and the buying rate at 144,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar saw a decline, with a selling rate of 144,500 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 144,000 dinars per 100 dollars.