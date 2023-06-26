Iraqi Dinar Weakened Against US Dollar in Baghdad and Erbil Exchanges

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi dinar exchange rates against the US dollar increased on Monday at the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil.
According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad reported a morning exchange rate of 147,800 dinars against 100 dollars, marking a rise compared to Sunday's 147,100 dinars.
In the local markets of Baghdad, the dollar prices also saw an uptick, with the selling price reaching 149,000 dinars while the purchase price stood at 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.
Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar prices also experienced an increase. The selling price reached 147,750 dinars, while the purchase price was 147,700 dinars for 100 dollars.