Iraqi Customs’ revenues exceeded 104 billion dinars in the first half of 2021

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Customs Authority announced achieving a remarkable increase in its revenues, reaching one hundred and four billion six hundred and eighty-one million Iraqi dinars during the first half of this year.

The Authority’s media department said in a statement that this achievement comes after concerted efforts and continuous follow-up to address all aspects of manipulation, violations, and evasion of paying customs, as well as facilitating the completion of transactions, which encouraged merchants to cooperate with the Authority and reflected positively on the customs’ revenues.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, decided on April 27 to appoint 22 new directors of the Customs Authority.