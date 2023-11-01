Iraqi Basra crude oil prices dip amid global oil price surge

Shafaq News/ Despite a global uptick in oil prices, Iraqi Basra heavy and medium crude oil prices declined on Wednesday.

Basra heavy crude dropped by $1.35 to reach $84.71 per barrel, while Basra Intermediate crude also fell, reaching $87.86 per barrel.

Global oil prices increased in early Asian trading ahead of key meetings by major central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. The market closely monitored developments in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Gaza, which typically impacted global oil prices.