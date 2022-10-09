Report

Iraq will lose 2,500 Megawatts due to maintenance work on the Iranian side

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-09T17:40:06+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq lost 2,500 Megawatts in electricity due to maintenance work in the gas pipeline network, Iraq's Ministry of Electricity said on Sunday.

The ministry said the Iranian side requested a five-day recess from pumping gas to carry out maintenance work on their side of the borders.

The recess begins on October 10, according to the ministry.

Iraq, according to the statement, will lose 2,500 Megawatts due to the temporary blockage of gas supply, which will lead to a drop in the household electricity supply.

