Iraq undermines the impact of the Ilisu dam on the Tigris water levels

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources undermined the impact of the Ilisu dam inauguration on the water level of the Tigris level.

A statement released by the Ministry earlier today, Sunday, said that the dam has been functioning since 2019, indicating that it functions mainly as a Hydroelectric Power plant (HEPP).

"The recent inauguration of the dam was only protocolic to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of the Turkish stage," the statement said.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, inaugurated the Ilisu Prof. Veysel Eroglu Dam and Hydroelectric power plant (HEPP) in southeast Turkey yesterday, Saturday.

The Ilisu Dam is a concrete-face rock-fill dam on the Tigris river near the village of Ilısu and along the border of Mardin and Şırnak Provinces in Turkey. It is one of the 22 dams of the Southeastern Anatolia Project and its purpose is hydroelectric power production, flood control and water storage. When operational, the dam supports a 1,200 MW power station and forms a 10.4 billion m3 reservoir. Construction of the dam began in 2006 and was originally expected to be completed by 2016.