Iraq tops Jordan's importing countries in 2024 1st quarter

Shafaq News / The Jordanian Chamber of Commerce announced, on Saturday, that Iraq ranked first among the countries importing commercial goods from Jordan during the first quarter of 2024.

According to a statement from the Chamber, the value of the Chamber's exports during the first quarter of the current year increased to 329 million Jordanian dinars* compared to 284 million dinars for the same period last year.

The statement clarified that "Iraq ranked first among the Arab countries in terms of the value of imported goods from Jordan during the first quarter of 2024, with 161 million Jordanian dinars, followed by Switzerland (32 million Jordanian dinars), then Egypt (25 million dinars), the UAE (24.7 million dinars), and Saudi Arabia fifth with (14 million Jordanian dinars)."

"The Amman Chamber of Commerce issued certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, animal, and raw natural resources products, as well as for foreign goods being re-exported." It pointed out that "the certificates of origin sent to Iraq amounted to 523 dinars for the same period last year."

The Chamber continued by stating that "the value of re-exported foreign products during the first quarter of the current year amounted to 171 million dinars, followed by industrial products at around 53 million dinars, Arab products at 30 million dinars, and agricultural products at approximately 25 million dinars, while the rest of the exports went to other products."

Notably, Iraq imports most of its goods and commodities from neighboring countries, especially Turkey and Iran, after Jordan was a significant market for it in the 1990s during the economic blockade on the country.

*$1 equals approximately 70 Jordanian dinars.