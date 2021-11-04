Iraq to drill the largest well in Al-Gharraf oil field

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Drilling Company announced starting work to drill the deepest oil well among 28 wells in Al-Gharraf oil field, south of the country.

The company said in a statement that its technical and engineering staff began today the drilling operations for the directional oil well D-86 P in Al-Gharraf oil field, with a depth of 4240 meters and a deflection angle of 64 degrees, using the IDC 58 drilling rig with 2000 HP.

The statement indicated that the well is the deepest in the contract with the Malaysian Petronas Company, which is assigned to drill 28 oil wells in the Al-Gharraf oil field.

In 2013, Petronas began its work in al-Garraf field, which is one of the largest oil fields in Dhi Qar Governorate.