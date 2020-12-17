Report

Iraq to attract Turkey’s investors

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhim on Thursday welcomed the Turkish investment in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi met in Ankara a number of businessmen, investors and heads of Turkish companies

“The PM discussed with Turkish parties ways to help facilitate the large-scale investment taking place in Iraq, by removing the obstacles and reducing bureaucratic.” Al-Kadhimi's office said in a statement 

Al-Kadhimi added, "Iraq is a promising country and Turkey is a real economic to it"

"Iraq is opened to attract the Turkish investors in order to develop the Iraqi economy particularly in industry and agriculture, and reduce dependence on crude oil."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi head a high-ranking Government delegation in one day visit to Turkey.

As for trade, Iraq hopes to attract Turkish investors to work jointly on production and investment projects that could contribute to raising the trade volume between the two countries.

Till August of 2020, the Turkish exports to Iraq reached 4 billion and 800 million dollars, in 2020.

In February 2019; the trade volume reached $15.8 billion.

