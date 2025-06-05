Iraq ships +300,000 bpd of oil to South Korea in May

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, exported over 300,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) to South Korea in May 2025, according to figures obtained by Shafaq News.

Data showed that average daily exports reached 319,000 barrels, marking a slight decrease of 17,000 bpd compared to the same month last year when exports stood at 336,000 bpd.

Based on the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) statistics, the country’s crude oil exports in May totaled more than 104M barrels.