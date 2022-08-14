Iraq's weekly crude exports to US halved, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, halved in the second week of August.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 181 million bpd of crude from Iraq in the week ending August 14.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 369 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 5.492 million bpd from eight countries during this period, down by 704 thousand bpd from 6.196 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.351 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 710 and 412 thousand bpd, respectively.

Iraq and Brazil supplied the U.S. with 369 and 291 thousand bpd, respectively. US oil imports from Ecuador amounted to 212 thousand bpd only. Imports from Columbia and Nigeria amounted to 171 and 164 thousand bpd, respectively.