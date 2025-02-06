Iraq’s government spending to drop in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s government spending as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will decline in 2025, the German website Statista, specializing in market and consumer data, projected on Thursday.

According to the website’s data, the government expenditures accounted for 48.43% of GDP in 2024, the highest level in the past five years. This figure is expected to drop to 47.94% in 2025, with a further decline to 45.1% by 2029.

Notably, GDP is a measure of a country's productivity, representing the total value of goods and services produced over a specific period, typically one year.