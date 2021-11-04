Iraq’s exposure to US securities down to about $19 billion in August

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of US government securities dropped to $18.934 billion in July.

Latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds decreased by 0.59% to reach $18.934 billion, after it was $19.047 billion in July 2021, indicating that “the bonds, including long-term guarantees by $8.655 billion and short-term guarantees by $10.279 billion.”

According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1.319 trillion) followed by China with an exposure of $1.046 trillion at the end of July.

At the third spot was the United Kingdom with holding worth $569 billion.

As for the Arab world, Saudi Arabia is at the top with 124.1 billion dollars, followed by the UAE with 58 billion dollars, Kuwait (46 billion dollars), then Iraq with 18.934 billion dollars, and Oman (5 billion dollars).