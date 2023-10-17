Iraq's exports surge by 48.8% in 2022, reaching record high

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Tuesday a significant surge in the country's total exports for 2022, reaching a record high.
The Ministry's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that total exports, including crude oil, petroleum products, and commodity materials, amounted to 180.9 trillion dinars, equivalent to 124.8 billion US dollars. This marks a substantial increase of 48.8% compared to the previous year's exports, which stood at 121.6 trillion dinars, equivalent to 83.8 billion US dollars.
The Ministry's report highlighted that the value of crude oil exports contributed significantly to this surge, reaching 167.6 trillion dinars in 2022, equivalent to 115.6 billion dollars. This represents a notable increase of 52.8% compared to 2021, when crude oil exports were valued at 109.7 trillion dinars, equivalent to 75.7 billion dollars.
Additionally, the report indicated that exports of petroleum products amounted to 7.3 trillion dinars in 2022, equivalent to 5.0 billion dollars, reflecting a growth of 25.0% from the previous year when the value of petroleum product exports was 5.8 trillion dinars, equivalent to 4.0 billion dollars.
Moreover, merchandise exports, valued at 6.1 trillion dinars for 2022 (equivalent to 4.2 billion dollars), also saw a slight increase of 0.3% compared to 2021, when it reached 6.1 trillion dinars, or the equivalent of 4.2 billion dollars.