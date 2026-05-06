Iraq's consumer prices rise 1.6% in March

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Consumer prices in Iraq climbed 1.6% in March 2026, with the general price index reaching 110.6 points, up from 108.9 in February, according to the Commission of Statistics and GIS.

On an annual basis, the March index marks a 2.2% increase compared to the same month in 2025, when the index stood at 108.2 points.

For February 2026, the Commission reported a consumer price index of 108.9 points, up 1.0% from January's 107.8 points. The annual inflation rate for February stood at 0.8%, measured against February 2025, when the index recorded 108.0 points.