Iraq's ambitious plan to increase Siba Gas Field production

Shafaq News / The Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, announced on Friday the ministry's plans to increase the production from the Siba Gas Field in Basra governorate to 100 million standard cubic feet per day.

During his inspection visit to the Siba Gas Field, Abdul Ghani stated that "this field is one of the significant gas fields receiving the ministry's attention." He explained that the current production is between 50 to 60 million cubic feet, and they plan to increase it to 100 million standard cubic feet per day.

He also mentioned that the field produces approximately 1200 tons of liquefied gas and 1000 barrels of condensates. Additionally, he noted that the field relies on self-generation of electricity to power its facilities and all field installations.

Abdul Ghani highlighted the field's utilization of advanced technology and horizontal drilling to increase the exploited gas quantities from the border field.

It is noteworthy that this inspection visit is part of our ongoing monitoring of gas investment projects, which aim to add new quantities to Iraq's production. The Minister said, "We have directed the intensification of efforts to achieve this in the near future."

On the other hand, Basim Abdul Kareem, the General Manager of Basra Oil Company, stated that the central processing station of the Siba Gas Field consists of two sides, each with a capacity of 55 million cubic feet, with a total production rate of 100 million cubic feet.

He mentioned that ten wells have been drilled in the field, and they aim to increase their number to reach the available production capacities. He added that the Siba Gas Field is one of the gas fields included in the third licensing round.