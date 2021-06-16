Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa inaugurates the Samarra Steam Power plant

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi inaugurated, on Wednesday, the Samarra Steam Power plant, which secure more than 1,200 megawatts and provides 1,400 job opportunities.

Al-Kadhimi said during the opening ceremony, "The first phase of building the station has been completed despite all the challenges, especially the economic crisis and the effects of the Corona pandemic," adding that, "the second phase will be completed in this year.”

He added, "The station will supply the national production network with up to 1,260 megawatts of electricity, and will serve the regions of northern Baghdad and Saladin with more electric power production."

Al-Kadhimi continued, "We are working hard to develop the Samarra plant by contracting with the Chinese companies to add a third phase."

He pointed out that "the station will provide job opportunities for more than 1,400 Iraqis.”

He said, "We opened the Nasiriyah power plant a few days ago, and today we are inaugurating the Samarra plant, and there are new station projects in the south, center and north of Iraq"

He explained, "One of our priorities is to support the liberated areas, and to rebuild the networks and electrical stations that were damaged."

Al-Kazemi said, "With will, patience, wisdom and calm, we will respond to the negative voices that do not want good for the country.”

He added, "We are heading towards early elections, and there are those who fear of results, they are trying to spread despair among the citizens to push them away of participating in the elections."

He said, "We will continue to build and open projects and address the problems of suspended projects to bring them back to life, and we will continue to fight corruption despite all the challenges we face."