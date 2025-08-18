Iraq’s Poverty Reduction Strategy 2026–2030: Expanding protection and confronting climate impacts

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Ministerial Council for Economy discussed on Monday a new national strategy aimed at cutting poverty rates in half by 2030.

The session, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, hosted senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, which presented the third Poverty Reduction Strategy covering the years 2026–2030.

According to the council’s statement, the plan was developed in line with the government’s program to measure and address poverty, with contributions from federal ministries, the Kurdistan Region’s statistics authority, civil society groups, the private sector, and the World Bank.

The strategy seeks to advance sustainable development, expand social protection for vulnerable groups, and confront challenges linked to climate change and food security. It emphasizes equality in access to education, healthcare, housing, clean water, and sanitation services.

Officials said the program aims to provide higher and more sustainable incomes for poor families, with a special focus on empowering women through support for small and medium-sized enterprises, rural employment projects, and marketing centers for agricultural goods. It also includes loan programs and community initiatives to create job opportunities.

Health and education services form another key part of the strategy, with plans to rehabilitate primary health centers, deploy mobile clinics in impoverished areas, strengthen school health programs, and track children who miss vaccinations. Education efforts will expand literacy campaigns and improve schooling conditions in poor districts.

Housing support will target informal settlements with infrastructure services and low-cost housing projects. Social protection will be reinforced by updating Iraq’s food rationing system and revising the Social Protection Law to ensure aid reaches those most in need.

The plan also highlights the importance of building institutional capacity to deal with climate change and food security, backed by financial allocations for emergency programs.

Implementation is set to draw on state budget funds, in addition to support from international organizations, civil society, the private sector, and universities, with oversight from federal ministries, local governments, and reconstruction funds.