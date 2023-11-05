Iraq's October oil exports to U.S. reach 7.322 million barrels

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration announced on Sunday that Iraq's oil exports to the United States exceeded 7 million barrels during the past month of October.
The administration stated that Iraq exported 7.322 million barrels of crude oil to the U.S. in October, with an average of 236,000 barrels per day. These exports increased from the previous month of September when Iraq exported 6.45 million barrels to the U.S. with an average of 215,000 barrels per day.
It added that Iraq exported crude oil to the U.S. during the first week of October at an average of 247,000 barrels per day, while the average was 127,000 barrels per day in the second week, and 182,000 barrels per day in the third week.' It pointed out that 'exports in the fourth week averaged 351,000 barrels per day.'
Iraq ranked fourth in its oil exports to the U.S. last month, following Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia, and second among Arab countries after Saudi Arabia, which exported 8.096 million barrels to the U.S. Canada was the leading oil-exporting country to the U.S., followed by Mexico.