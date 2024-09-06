Iraq's North Gas Company boosts liquid gas and sulfur production, Source

Shafaq News/ Iraq's North Gas Company (NGC) has increased its liquid gas production by more than 2 billion standard cubic feet compared to last year, a company source revealed on Friday. The company also reported a significant rise in sulfur production, surpassing 500,000 tonnes annually.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "Gas production has risen to 118,874 standard cubic feet per day, compared to last year's 116,861 standard cubic feet. Additionally, dry gas production reached 11,874 standard cubic feet."

Monthly sulfur production currently stands at 4,851 tonnes, with expectations to reach 550,000 tonnes for the year.

The North Gas Company processes raw gas supplied by the North Oil Company from its gas-producing fields, converting it into various products, including dry gas, liquid gas, sulfur, and natural gasoline.

The source also noted that local companies purchase the sulfur produced by North Gas Company to manufacture materials used in agricultural fertilizers and other applications.

Last week, a North Oil Company official informed Shafaq News that the company had increased gas supplies to the new Dibis power plant from 20 million standard cubic feet per day to 80 million, following directives from Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghafour. This move was aimed at boosting electricity generation during the summer peak.

The official added that despite the increased gas supply, the North Gas Company's output was insufficient to raise production at the new Al-Dibis plant, which generates 320 megawatts but had only been operating at 160 megawatts.